Biden’s over $5 trillion in spending plans are being advanced by House Democrats.

The House of Representatives approved US President Joe Biden’s plans to spend over $5 trillion to transform the world’s largest economy on Tuesday, after Democratic leaders reached an agreement with centrist lawmakers to end a debate that jeopardized the bills.

Biden and his Democratic partners in the house are pressing for approval of two bills: a $1.2 trillion infrastructure revamp and a $3.5 trillion bill over ten years to fund improvements in education, health care, and climate change resilience.

While the infrastructure package has already passed the Senate with Republican support, Democrats have found no resistance to the second, larger bill and were planning to pass it on their own — a difficult feat given their slim majority in both chambers of Congress.

The debate began when moderate Democrats in the House argued the infrastructure bill needed to be voted on first. However, on Tuesday, those legislators endorsed a compromise resolution that would put the infrastructure package up for a vote in approximately a month.

“By September 27, I pledge to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I do so with a promise to marshal House Democratic support for its passage.”

The resolution clears the door for more talks on the $3.5 trillion bill, which is expected to be passed by September 15.

The Democrats cannot afford to lose any votes in the Senate, where two of their members have already stated that they will not support for the plan unless it is cut in price.

The legislation are not expected to be voted on until next month or later in the fall.

The infrastructure plan includes $550 billion in new funding to revitalize and extend the country’s roads, railroads, bridges, and broadband connectivity.

The $3.5 trillion bill, which has the support of Democratic leaders and the party’s progressive wing, includes funding for climate change initiatives, infrastructure investments not included in the other bill, residency status for millions of migrant workers, and two years of free public university tuition.