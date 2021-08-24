Biden’s massive US investment plans have been delayed due to Democratic infighting.

A squabble within the Democratic Party has put a stop to US President Joe Biden’s large spending proposals, with Congress deferring a critical vote on the measures until Monday.

The delay is a blow for the Democratic president, who wants to make history with two massive financial initiatives totaling roughly $5 trillion — infrastructure and social spending.

Despite hours of talks, no agreement had been reached by midnight, so Democratic leaders decided to resume the session at midday on Tuesday (1600 GMT).

The vote might take place Tuesday afternoon if an agreement is reached.

The Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment proposal earlier this month, with some Republicans crossing party lines to support the bill.

However, in the House, there is a debate over whether to pass that package first or a separate $3.5 trillion proposal backed solely by Democrats and aimed at education, health care, the labor market, and combating climate change.

Biden’s Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate have been debating the two bills for months, with the goal of restructuring the world’s largest economy through significant cash infusions into a variety of programs.

When moderate Democrats in the House urged that the popular infrastructure bill be enacted immediately, a squabble developed.

Progressive members, on the other hand, urge that the larger bill take precedence, fearing that centrists may refuse to contribute their vital votes in a parliament with a slim Democratic majority if the infrastructure package passes.

Biden, who is dealing with fallout from the shambolic exit from Afghanistan, is anticipated to weigh in on the debate behind closed doors.