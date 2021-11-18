Biden’s massive social safety net expansion is about to be voted on by US lawmakers.

As senators begin debate on President Joe Biden’s massive Build Back Better initiatives on Thursday, he hopes to leverage his victory on comprehensive infrastructure reform into triumph on his social welfare and climate agenda.

Earlier this month, the House passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure, the country’s largest public-works package since Dwight Eisenhower established the interstate highway system in 1956.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are on pace to follow suit by passing a $1.75 trillion “human infrastructure” plan on a party-line vote as early as Thursday night, but they are up against headwinds from rising gas and food prices.

In a letter to her members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated, “Build Back Better is a remarkable vision for the future, with revolutionary and historic action on health care, family care, and climate that will make a substantial difference in the lives of millions of Americans.”

“It will create millions of good-paying jobs, lower family bills, and reduce taxes, all while ensuring that the wealthiest few and large businesses pay their fair amount.”

However, concerns over rising living costs have cast a pall on the president’s victory lap as he toured the country praising his massive road and bridge improvements.

Last month, annual inflation hit 6.2 percent, giving Republicans even more weapon to use against Biden as they seek to recapture both chambers of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

In a new ABC News-Washington Post poll, only 41% of respondents approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 53% who disapprove.

House Democrats, who can’t afford to lose more than three members to win any party-line vote, are expressing confidence that they’ll be able to overcome months of infighting over Build Back Better.

Before voting, a small group of centrist Democrats demanded a complete analysis from the Congressional Budget Office to clarify the package’s price tag.

The CBO expects to finish its work on Friday, with a vote likely that night or the next day — though some Democrats are pressing for a vote as soon as Thursday.

Even if the House passes the bill this week, it will face rewrites in the Senate, and it is unlikely that it would be discussed by the upper body until December or even January.

