Biden’s historic social welfare expansion is being pushed through the US House of Representatives.

President Joe Biden’s massive social welfare plan was advanced to the Senate on Friday, marking a big step forward for his vision for a more fair society, which is at the heart of his domestic agenda.

The House gave its approval to Build Back Better, Biden’s potentially legacy-defining package of education, health-care, childcare, and climate-change reforms, just four days after the president signed off on the first part of his economic blueprint, a massive upgrade of the country’s aging infrastructure.

Before it gets a final rubber stamp in the House, presumably in December or January, the $1.8 trillion bill will likely face a bumpier ride in the upper chamber, with Democrats’ deficit hawks worried about skyrocketing inflation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor before the vote, “We have a Build Back Better bill that is historic, transformative, and larger than anything we have ever done before.”

“We’re getting back on track… We all believe that we have a moral obligation to our children and future generations to leave the earth in a responsible state. As a result, we are happy to be passing this legislation under President Joe Biden’s leadership.” Pelosi had wanted to vote on the bill late Thursday, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy put a stop to it by breaking Pelosi’s record for the longest House floor address, clocking in at over eight and a half hours.

According to House rules, party leaders are given a courtesy “magic minute,” which allows them to speak for as long as they want while the rest of the House gets only 60 seconds.

The House decision occurred as Biden was preparing to hand over authority to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing an anesthetic colonoscopy as part of a routine health check.

McCarthy ultimately gave up the floor at 5:11 a.m., after taking the floor at 8:38 p.m. on Thursday in a rambling speech that seemed to be more about selling talking points to his colleagues than changing minds on the measure.

According to the White House, the bill will create millions of jobs, despite Republican claims that it is an example of out-of-control Democratic spending.

However, it will almost certainly be watered down in the Senate, where Democrats have the tiniest of majorities and moderates are raising reservations about Biden’s spending ambitions.

Last month, annual inflation jumped to 6.2 percent, giving Republicans yet another weapon to use against Biden. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.