Biden Will Host Leaders From Canada And Mexico At The White House On November 18.

President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Canada and Mexico at the White House next week, according to his office, as the US administration strives to strengthen friendships that have been strained under Donald Trump.

Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet on November 18 to discuss measures to combat the pandemic, as well as climate change and immigration, according to the White House.

Biden is resuming a meeting known as the North American Leaders’ Summit, which was last convened in 2016 before Trump cancelled it.

“The United States, Mexico, and Canada will reaffirm their deep ties and integration while also setting a new path for collaboration during the summit,” according to the statement.

The talks will also cover “a regional vision for migration,” which is a sensitive topic for both the US and Mexico, which sees thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, arrive at its southern border hoping to reach the US as they flee poverty and violence at home.

“We reassert our steadfast vision that North America is the most competitive and dynamic area in the world,” the White House said, “with respect for each other’s sovereignty and in a true spirit of partnership.”

Biden will meet with Trudeau and Lopez Obrador in bilateral discussions in addition to the three-way talks.

Biden spoke with the presidents of Canada and Mexico for the first time as president, according to the US statement.

“The United States has reaffirmed the importance of our regional partnerships since day one of the Biden-Harris administration to realize a more equal, prosperous, greener, democratic future for all our hemisphere’s citizens,” said Juan Gonzalez, Biden’s senior director for western hemisphere affairs.

The shift in tone since Trump’s election is striking.

Trump renegotiated a major North American trade agreement with the two US neighbors, but he did it at the expense of escalating tensions.

His plan to construct a wall along the southern US border put a strain on relations with Mexico.

At the height of a spat over US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union, and Mexico, he called Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak.”