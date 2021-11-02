Biden wears his heart on his sleeve, whether he’s laughing or crying.

He laughs, cries, and apologizes. President Joe Biden, for the most powerful man on the planet, reveals his soft side a lot.

He was in Glasgow on Monday, apologized on behalf of the US for Donald Trump, whom he defeated precisely a year ago. Biden had been near to tears the day before in Rome while speaking about his deceased son and the Pope.

And that was just during his trip to Europe, where he attended the G20 and UN climate meetings before returning to the United States later Tuesday.

Biden wears his emotions on his sleeve, whereas Trump was all macho bravado and Barack Obama oozed polished self-confidence.

He says sorry all the time, despite the politician’s belief that apologies show weakness. He apologizes for being late, talking too long, boring, or not being as good as those around him.

Apologies are frequently used as a kind of gentle self-deprecation. When First Lady Jill Biden is there, his favorite opening remark is “Hey everyone, I’m Jill’s husband.”

When Biden gets bad news, which he gets a lot of these days, he mostly just smiles and chuckles.

When it became evident last month that he wouldn’t be able to obtain congressional support for free community college for all Americans, the 78-year-old quipped that Jill, who is a community college professor herself, was forcing him out of bed.

“There are a lot of bedrooms in the White House,” he remarked.

Monday’s apology for Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, which aims to save the earth from global warming, was classic Biden: he began by apologizing for apologizing.

He said, “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do.”

His heartfelt remarks the day before about his beloved son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, were remarkable for their candor.

He originally said he wouldn’t respond to a reporter’s question on what his meeting with Pope Francis meant to him at the Vatican, claiming it was “personal.”

But the floodgates opened as he remembered how the pope had reached out to his family in the aftermath of Beau’s death while on a visit to the United States.

“The wounds were still raw,” he added, his voice shaking, and the pope had “such a cathartic impact.”

Biden’s emotive approach isn’t merely a reflection of his personality. It’s a political campaign logo.

Biden's emotive approach isn't merely a reflection of his personality. It's a political campaign logo.

He's too authentic to put on airs, pitching himself as "middle class Joe," a train-and-cars aficionado with rough-edged roots in Scranton and Delaware.