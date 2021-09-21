Biden was praised after pledging to double the United States’ contribution to climate finance.

President Joe Biden committed on Tuesday to “increase” US donations toward a target of generating $100 billion for countries severely afflicted by global warming, a rare bit of good news in the climate crisis.

According to experts, the declaration will bring the United States’ annual contribution to the promise made by wealthy countries ahead of the 2015 Paris Agreement to around $11.4 billion.

“This will position the United States as a global leader in public climate finance,” Biden said in New York, adding that he will work with Congress to achieve the goal.

The announcement comes just weeks before COP26, the United Nations’ next major climate summit, which will be held in Glasgow. The meeting is viewed as crucial to maintaining the target of keeping long-term warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

COP26 will be presided over by British MP Alok Sharma, who tweeted, “Strongly welcome @POTUS further increasing climate finance commitment to over $11 billion by 2024.”

He went on to say, “This illustrates the enhanced ambition required to deliver on the $100 billion per year goal.” “We need to keep this momentum going.”

The agreement calls for $100 billion in public, multilateral, and corporate funding per year from 2020 to 2025 to help impoverished countries currently dealing with floods, heat waves, rising seas, and superstorms exacerbated by climate change.

This involves assisting countries in making the transition to greener economies and eliminating dependency on fossil fuels like as coal, which were critical to the development of today’s wealthy nations.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revealed last week that just $79.6 billion was mobilized in 2019, leaving a $20 billion gap.

Climate advocacy groups, who had been pushing for a $12 billion boost in US spending, were mainly pleased with the announcement.

President Biden’s pledge to increase international climate finance to $11.4 billion per year by 2024 is a welcome and much-needed indicator that the US is finally taking its global climate responsibilities seriously, according to Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Climate-vulnerable countries, especially low- and middle-income countries, are already dealing with an unprecedented assault of climate-related disasters and urgently require financial assistance to adapt and build resilience to growing impacts.”

“We commend President Biden’s vow to quadruple climate aid for those struck first and hardest by the global crisis,” said Thanu Yakupitiyage of 350.org.

“The United States is the world’s largest economy and is responsible for the greatest amount of historical emissions fueling climate change.”

