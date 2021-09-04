Biden wants the United States to leave its global policing role in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden’s motto is “America is back,” yet his unabashed withdrawal from Afghanistan reveals that things will not return to normal.

Beyond the tragedy of the Kabul evacuation, Biden is advocating for a much broader retreat: a cessation of the use of vast military forces to impose order and US principles around the world.

“This decision on Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan,” Biden said on Tuesday in a speech hailed by many as significant. “It’s about putting an end to a period in which significant military operations were used to reshape other countries.”

“Human rights will be at the heart of our foreign policy,” he said, adding that “the way to do it is not by continual military deployments.” “We need to change our strategy.”

The speech was dubbed “one of the most powerful repudiations of liberal internationalism by any US president in the recent decades” by Benjamin Haddad, director of the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and a transatlantic relations expert.

This is a shock to many who imagine the United States to be a unique, indestructible superpower – winner of the Cold War, then amazing military interventionist everywhere from Iraq to Africa ever since —

However, surveys show that Biden’s pivot is likely to be well-received by the majority of people.

Biden’s presidency is often regarded as a rebuke of Trump’s administration.

It’s true that a lot changed the instant Biden came into the Oval Office on January 20, from White House protocol to re-entering the Paris climate agreement.

But Biden’s rejection of open-ended US military endeavors – dubbed “the world’s policeman” by critics – is Trumpian.

“It might just as easily have been Trump” when Biden remarked regarding Afghanistan, “it’s time to end this endless war,” said to Charles Franklin, a Marquette Law School professor and director of the Marquette opinion poll.

“The public is not committed to a significant international role,” Franklin told AFP, “certainly not of the sort the US played in the 1950s-1990s.”

Even if Biden is taking a beating for the haphazard method of the pullout, polls show strong support for quitting Afghanistan — 77 percent, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Biden’s zeal for forging partnerships contrasts dramatically with Trump’s isolationism. The US may not be a swaggering global cop, but it can be a welcoming community leader, according to Biden’s notion.

His administration moved rapidly to reassert Washington’s role in the tense talks between major nations and Iran. Brief News from Washington Newsday.