Biden Visits Tornado-Affected Towns in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden travelled in Kentucky to see tornado-ravaged villages and speak with survivors of the storms that killed dozens of people.

On Air Force One, the 79-year-old president arrived at Fort Campbell and will conduct an aerial flyover before visiting Mayfield and Dawson Springs, two towns that have become synonymous with the damage caused by the weekend storms.

As he dug through the ruins of his firm’s damaged downtown office, Bryan Wilson, a lawyer, told AFP, “We appreciate the president coming down, coming to Mayfield.” “It means a lot to me.” Wilson, speaking over the rumbling noises of construction equipment removing debris, said he was attempting to save legal documentation, client data, computers, and everything else that would help the company maintain its integrity.

He said the Democratic president’s visit to Kentucky, which voted massively for Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, demonstrates that people in Washington “really care about rural America.”

“Hopefully, that will provide an incentive for individuals to stay and rebuild,” he said.

Wilson said he “can only hope” that Biden’s visit will help to heal some of the country’s recent political and cultural divides.

He stated, “America has been separated for far too long.” “This isn’t a Republican, Democrat, or Independent candidate. This is the United States of America.” The death toll from the strong twisters that struck Kentucky late Friday has been set at 74, but Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has indicated that additional victims are expected to be discovered.

In Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, at least 14 people died.

Brad Mills, a 63-year-old Mayfield orthodontist, said his message to Biden was to speed up federal disaster aid.

“We have common ground here, as split as we are on so many issues,” he remarked.

Mills said, "Let's get the federal aid in here that we need." Mills spoke to AFP outside his downtown Mayfield office, which had previously been his father's and grandfather's. Stuart, his dental school student, was on the roof putting up a tarp.

Asked if he was going to rebuild his practice, Mills responded “that’s going to be the major question.”

“You can’t make a sensible decision right now because it’s so emotional.”

After seeing Mayfield, Biden will travel to Dawson Springs, which was devastated by tornadoes to the tune of 75%.

There are more than 500 National Guard men on the scene.