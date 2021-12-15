Biden visits a tornado-stricken Kentucky town.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden paid a visit to a tornado-devastated Kentucky town, viewing the massive devastation and comforting survivors of the twisters that claimed dozens of lives.

The 79-year-old president, dressed in a dark blue suit with no tie and a baseball cap, walked slowly down a Mayfield destroyed street, pausing to shake the hand of a woman seated in the ruins of a collapsed structure.

Biden, who has made empathy one of his trademarks, stood short in the street and bowed his head in prayer with the mayor and several others.

He spoke briefly with reporters and stated that the federal government would continue to assist in the coming weeks and months.

“I’m impressed by how well everyone is cooperating,” Biden added.

Biden received a briefing on the damage caused by the tornadoes, which killed at least 74 people in Kentucky and 14 in neighboring states, before seeing Mayfield, a community of 10,000 people where entire neighborhoods were flattened.

“There are no red tornadoes, there are no blue tornadoes,” Obama added, referring to the colors of the country’s two major political parties, the red of Republicans and the blue of Democrats.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is a Democrat, yet in the 2020 presidential election, Kentuckians heavily supported Republican nominee Donald Trump.

As he dug through the ruins of his firm’s damaged downtown office, Bryan Wilson, a lawyer, told AFP, “We appreciate the president coming down, coming to Mayfield.” “It means a lot to me.” Wilson said he was trying to save legal documentation, client data, computers, and anything else that might protect the company’s integrity above the noises of construction equipment removing debris.

Biden’s visit, he claimed, shows that Washington “does care about rural America.”

“Hopefully, that will provide an incentive for individuals to stay and rebuild,” he said.

Wilson expressed his hope that Biden’s visit will help to mend some of the country’s deep political and cultural divides.

He stated, “America has been separated for far too long.” “This isn’t a Republican, Democrat, or Independent candidate. This is the United States of America.” Brad Mills, a 63-year-old Mayfield orthodontist, said his message to Biden was to speed up government disaster help.

Mills stated, "Let's get the government aid in here that we need." "We have common ground here, as split as we are on so many issues." Mills spoke to AFP outside his former office in downtown Mayfield.