Biden tries to push Democrats over the finish line on the spending bill.

Joe Biden begins a crucial week for his presidency and the Democratic Party’s overall fortunes with a speech in New Jersey on Monday promoting his controversial domestic spending bill.

Biden was scheduled to visit an elementary school and a train maintenance depot to promote a social spending measure worth just under $2 trillion and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

He told reporters as he was leaving his private house in Wilmington, Delaware, where he’d spent the weekend, that he expected an agreement this week. He said Sunday’s talks with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, one of the key roadblocks to agreement, “went well.” Democrats have a razor-thin majority in Congress, but they’ve been feuding for weeks over the contents and scope of the social spending bill, with moderates forcing down the original $3.5 trillion price tag and left-leaning members retaliating by threatening to kill the otherwise popular infrastructure bill.

The shambles has left Biden trying to save his ambition of following in the footsteps of great big-government presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Democrats are more at risk of losing Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

The 78-year-old president is hoping for a triumph in the coming days to boost his credibility ahead of the G20 conference in Rome this weekend and the UN climate summit in Glasgow next week.

Another deadline, in a sense, is November 2nd, when the Democratic governors of New Jersey and, in particular, Virginia, face tough reelection battles.

Former President Barack Obama has already campaigned in both states, and Biden is scheduled to visit Virginia on Tuesday after his trip to New Jersey on Monday. Analysts warn, however, that if Democrats in Congress fail to pass the long-delayed budget legislation before then, Biden’s backing and Democratic enthusiasm in general may fade, handing Republican opponents a momentum-shifting triumph.

For the past week, Democratic Party leaders have been ratcheting up their forecasts of victory. “We’re almost there,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Sunday. However, her disclaimer that “only the wording of it” needs to be resolved did not exactly allay Democrats’ fears about their capacity to finish their fighting.

Some of the most difficult conversations have been over how to pay for the spending, with Biden grudgingly admitting that his desire for greater corporation taxes will have to be abandoned. A new tax on ultra-wealthy people is being considered.

Simultaneously, reducing the wish list to about half of the original $3.5 trillion has been successful. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.