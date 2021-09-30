Biden tries everything to save the agenda, including Oval Office talks and ice cream.

Joe Biden has tried everything from Oval Office sit-downs to distributing ice cream, but nothing has worked so far to bring his Democratic Party into line — or save his administration from disaster.

Biden, who is 78 years old, is one of the most experienced politicians in the White House. He had 36 years as a senator and eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president before defeating Donald Trump.

Now he’ll have to go deep into his bag of tricks to keep his administration’s plans from collapsing in Congress.

The Democratic Party’s official daily agenda, which is sent out by the White House every evening, has remained glaringly barren this week. His only major engagement, a trip to Chicago scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled.

Biden has been scrambling behind the scenes, huddling with Chief of Staff Ron Klain and other important staffers, making phone calls to party members, and meeting in person with Democratic leaders such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have been frequent commuters along Pennsylvania Avenue between Congress and the White House. The two, called “Manchema,” are vital to unlocking Biden’s stalled multi-trillion-dollar spending plans, which he claims will transform the country for the better.

Biden’s visit to Capitol Hill has not been ruled out by the White House.

When asked what the mainly out-of-sight president is doing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered, “We listen, we engage, we negotiate.”

“Over the course of just September, we had roughly 260 – certainly more, probably more like 300 – engagements with a variety of members and their offices.”

It’s not all talking and listening, either.

There’s also eating and playing.

On a day when competing sets of Democratic lawmakers arrived in waves, the White House served “Covid-safe munchies” in the Oval Office, according to the White House.

It was time to use the president’s favorite food: ice cream, late Wednesday.

Biden made a surprise visit at the annual congressional baseball game, where Republicans and Democrats compete for charity. He handed out Dove bars wrapped in presidential seal wraps.

The Democrats lost the baseball game by a razor-thin margin, but Psaki claims Biden has a knack for winning the bigger games in Congress.

“He knows from doing this a few times — many, many times – that getting legislation passed isn’t more complicated than getting enough votes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.