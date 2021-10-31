Biden Sets Steps To Ease Supply Chain Woes With G20 Leaders

After meeting with his G20 counterparts in Rome on Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced additional initiatives to relieve global backlogs, despite rising domestic complaints about supply chain problems that have hindered economic recovery and raised costs.

Biden, the European Union, and leaders of 14 other countries, including India, Australia, and South Korea, attended a summit on “supply chain resilience” in Rome, according to a White House statement.

Biden said the leaders will strive “to ensure we have access to all the products we need, from shoes to furniture to electronics to autos… to secure ourselves against future shocks, whether it’s pandemics, climate change, or disasters” in a press conference on Sunday.

“We cannot go back to business as normal,” Biden said earlier, citing the catastrophic impact on manufacturers, retail businesses, and “the vast majority of our countrymen.”

“Foster stronger international collaboration on near-term supply chain disruptions and define a roadmap to improve and diversify the whole supply chain ecosystem over the long term — from raw materials… to shipping, transportation, warehousing, and distribution,” according to the White House.

Supply chain issues and labor shortages have slowed an already sluggish economic recovery, rising prices and creating fears among economists, lawmakers, and ordinary Americans about a lengthy period of increased prices.

Supply issues, according to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, are likely to persist until next year.

According to Biden, the leaders in Rome discussed a variety of measures to alleviate traffic congestion, remove red tape, and “lower the backlog that we’re confronting.”

The White House said that one of the tangible initiatives the US plans to take is to provide fresh financial aid to Mexico and Central American countries to help them tackle logistical bottlenecks, as well as to Southeast Asian countries to help them streamline customs procedures.

According to the announcement, Biden will release an executive order targeted at expediting the supply chain for critical military equipment.

According to the White House, a yet-to-be-determined worldwide meeting next year will bring together private enterprises, labor organizations, and government agencies to discuss more remedies.

“Coordination is critical,” Biden remarked. “We need to collaborate.”