Biden Restores Protections to Dinosaur-Raised Land in Utah.

Former President Donald Trump has lifted protection from territory rich in dinosaur fossils, easing fears that it will be devastated by mining and other commercial activity.

“Utah is home to over 10% of all known dinosaurs,” said Jim Kirkland, a paleontologist who has spent nearly 50 years exploring the Grand Staircase monument area. “It’s quite extraordinary.” The grade and variety of dinosaur fossils unearthed at Grand Staircase have earned it an international notoriety.

Trump’s administration closed the bounds of three protected areas, two of which are in Utah, at the end of 2017, allowing mining and fishing on previously protected terrain.

Conservationists, researchers, and indigenous tribes were enraged by the action, which was supported by industry groups but opposed by conservationists, researchers, and indigenous tribes.

“Some spots that are close and dear to my heart, that I had discovered, were chopped out when they cut the limits back,” Kirkland told AFP.

He had no choice but to hope that the triceratops and other dinosaurs’ remains would not be demolished in the interest of corporate profit.

President Joe Biden reinstated environmental protections for two vast Utah stretches associated with America’s indigenous past, as well as a biodiverse Atlantic area, on Friday.

At a ceremony on the White House North Lawn, Biden signed the proclamations, which restore the full size and status of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in Utah, as well as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts area off the east coast.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce the protection and expansion of three of our most prized national monuments,” he stated, “after the previous administration chipped away at their safeguards.”

Few places in the world compare to the Rocky Mountains and the dinosaur treasures buried there for paleontologists.

All sorts of dinosaurs and mammals frequented the area throughout the Late Cretaceous period, which lasted from 100 to 66 million years ago, just before the dinosaurs died extinct.

The range and abundance of dinosaur bones discovered here, as well as how well they have been preserved, continue to surprise researchers.

The presence of a few scattered vertebrae is insufficient to identify a previously unknown species. To accomplish so, scientists will require a variety of skeletal pieces and, ideally, specimens from a variety of organisms.

“You can see their scales on so many of our duck-billed dinosaurs, like this one,” said Joe Sertich, dinosaurs curator at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

“The Grand Staircase mudstone and sandstone preserve some of the highest quality.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.