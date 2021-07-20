Biden pushes for more spending, calling US inflation “temporary.”

President Joe Biden tried to assuage concerns about rising costs that jeopardize the US economy’s recovery on Monday, saying the current inflation surge is only “temporary” and not a long-term issue.

He also suggested that one of the best ways to keep the American economy on track was for Congress to approve more federal spending in the form of a massive bipartisan infrastructure package, which is up for a vote in the US Senate this week.

The president said that his administration’s vaccine campaign and broad domestic program, which includes trillions of dollars in economic stimulus, will “lift the heat off of inflation” rather than increase it.

Following the coronavirus epidemic, the global supply chain has struggled to come back up to speed, resulting in price hikes on a variety of products.

In a White House speech, Biden stated, “Some folks have voiced concerns that this could be a harbinger of sustained inflation, but that is not our view.”

“Most of the price hikes we’ve observed were expected and are expected to be temporary, according to our experts and the data.”

Biden’s reassuring words came as US markets fell 2.1 percent on Monday, owing to renewed Covid-19 jitters and concerns over inflation stifling global growth.

Despite Republican detractors’ “predictions of doom and gloom” six months into his term, Biden insisted that the economy is in good shape.

Meanwhile, Biden pressed Congress to act on his multibillion-dollar proposal to transform government intervention in American culture with the most significant federal investments in a generation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer began a hardball push on Monday to move forward with the first phase of Biden’s plan, a historic bipartisan infrastructure package to repair and enhance the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and broadband internet.

Despite the fact that the infrastructure plan, which is being negotiated by 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans and includes $579 billion in new spending, is in risk, Schumer started the procedure that will lead to a test vote on Wednesday.

Legislative language has yet to be finalized, as Republicans have objected to a crucial revenue source under consideration: enabling the government to pursue tax fraudsters more aggressively.

Schumer emphasized that the first step — a procedural maneuver known as a cloture vote – is only a prelude, and that the law can be finished later.

“On Wednesday, the motion to proceed is simply about starting the legislative process here on the Senate floor,” Schumer explained to his colleagues.

“No, it isn’t. Brief News from Washington Newsday.