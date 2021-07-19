Biden pushes for more spending, calling US inflation “temporary.”

President Joe Biden tried to assuage concerns about rising costs that jeopardize the US economy’s recovery on Monday, saying the current inflation surge is only “temporary” and not a long-term issue.

He also suggested that one of the best ways to keep the American economy on track was for Congress to approve more federal spending in the form of a massive bipartisan infrastructure package, which is up for a vote in the US Senate this week.

The president said that his administration’s vaccine campaign and vast domestic program, which includes injecting trillions of dollars into the economy, will “lift the weight off of inflation” rather than increase it, boosting the country’s workforce.

Following the coronavirus epidemic, the global supply chain has struggled to come back up to speed, resulting in price hikes on a variety of products.

In a White House speech, Biden stated, “Some folks have voiced concerns that this could be a harbinger of sustained inflation, but that is not our view.”

“Most of the price hikes we’ve observed were expected and are expected to be temporary, according to our experts and the data.”

Although the White House remained “vigilant” against a sustained rise in prices, the Democratic president stated that “no reputable economist” suggests that unrestrained inflation is on the way.

Biden’s reassuring words came as US stocks fell more than 2% by Monday afternoon, owing to rising Covid-19 fears and concerns about inflation stifling global growth.

While there may be ups and downs, Biden highlighted that the economy is in good shape overall.

Despite the “doom and gloom” predictions six months into his presidency, the economy has grown at its fastest rate in in 40 years.

Meanwhile, Biden is pressuring Congress to act on his multibillion-dollar domestic agenda, which includes the largest federal investments in a generation to change government intervention in American life.

The United States Senate is set to take the first step on Wednesday, with a test vote on a historic bipartisan infrastructure package to repair and enhance the country’s roads, bridges, ports, and broadband internet.

“On one issue, we should be united: passing the bipartisan infrastructure framework on which we shook hands,” Biden remarked.

However, the accord, which includes $579 billion in extra spending and is being negotiated by 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, is in risk.

