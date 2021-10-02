Biden Promises To ‘Get This Done’ As Democrats Fight Over Historic Spending Plans.

President Joe Biden pledged Friday to push through his broad domestic agenda as he visited the US Congress to energise Democrats who are negotiating for a second day on twin make-or-break spending legislation that may define his legacy – or mean political defeat.

After meeting with House Democrats who are bitterly divided on a spending splurge that Biden claims will restore America’s wounded middle class, he told reporters, “I’m telling you, we’re going to get this done.”

“It makes no difference when. It doesn’t matter if it takes six minutes, six days, or six weeks; we’ll finish it.”

The unprecedented presidential visit comes after weeks of excursions to the White House by party leaders in the opposite direction, as Biden works to get two ambitious spending plans into law.

One would spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure repair, while the other would spend even more on education, child care, and sustainable energy promotion.

“These are his suggestions. Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, told reporters, “These are his bold ideas.”

“This is his strategy, which he has outlined: not just to restore our roads, trains, and bridges, putting millions of people back to work, but also to make child care, elder care, and (pre-school programs) more cost-effective, in order to address the climate catastrophe. And he wants to make his point to members directly.”

Biden’s political legacy is on the line, as are the Democrats’ hopes of retaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

However, a chicken game between moderate Democrats and more leftist lawmakers over the bills ended in a stalemate on Thursday.

Because of their razor-thin majority in Congress, even a few defections might derail votes.

Nancy Pelosi, the turbulent House Democratic leader, postponed a vote on infrastructure on Thursday as congressional leaders worked out differences between the party’s centrist and left wing factions.

On the Democratic side, the standstill is due to political disagreements over how much the government should spend, as well as a lack of trust between rival factions.

On one hand, centrist senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, dubbed the “Manchinema” combo, refuse to support the planned $3.5 trillion social spending package.

They do, however, accept a more modest figure of $1.5 trillion, as proposed by Manchin. They’ve already already approved a separate $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure.

In the House of Representatives, a younger, more combative group of more leftwing members insists on maintaining the $3.5 trillion. Brief News from Washington Newsday.