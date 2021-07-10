Biden Names Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti As India’s Ambassador

President Joe Biden chose Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a rising figure in his Democratic Party, to be the next ambassador to India, a country with whom the US is growing closer.

Garcetti, who has governed the country’s second-largest city since 2013 with a focus on transportation and sustainability, rejected to run for president last year, but is widely thought to be looking for a new post to boost his credentials.

Garcetti, a Rhodes Scholar who served 12 years in the US Navy Reserves as an intelligence officer and plays jazz piano on the side, said in a statement that he had “dedicated my life to service.”

“And if confirmed, I’ll bring the same passion, dedication, and love for this city to my new post, forging collaborations and connections that will benefit Los Angeles,” Garcetti added.

The 50-year-old Garcetti would take up an ambassadorship with a long history if confirmed by the Democratic-controlled Senate, which appears likely.

The famed economist John Kenneth Galbraith and the policy scholar Daniel Moynihan, who went on to become a senator, were both previous residents of Roosevelt House, as the official house in New Delhi is known.

Garcetti would travel to New Delhi at a time when the US is attempting to solidify a blossoming partnership with India in the face of an increasingly aggressive China, the world’s only other billion-plus-people country.

Biden has bolstered the US-India-Japan-Australia “Quad” cooperation, a group of four democracies united in their opposition to China’s growing military and economic power.

However, Garcetti, the first Jewish mayor of Los Angeles, would travel to India amid growing concern in the United States, particularly among Democrats, about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government’s treatment of minorities.

As a candidate, Biden expressed dissatisfaction with Modi’s drive for a citizenship bill that critics believe would disenfranchise Muslims, and the State Department last year issued rare, if mild, criticism of India for a sweeping crackdown in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Covid-19 and air pollution have posed big obstacles in India, two concerns that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has addressed.

Garcetti signed a minimum wage increase, pushed through climate change and public transit measures, and led the bid to bring the Olympics to Los Angeles for the third time in 2028.

Garcetti, on the other hand, would flee Los Angeles at a time when he is under pressure. Brief News from Washington Newsday.