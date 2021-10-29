Biden Makes an Offer to France In Europe, I Must Apologize.

At the start of a European trip aimed to show off US leadership — and mend some bridges — President Joe Biden admitted to “clumsy” relations with France following a heated disagreement over a submarine contract.

In their first meeting since Paris erupted last month over news of a new US-UK-Australia submarine pact that shattered its own multibillion-dollar deal with Canberra, Trump went on a charm offensive with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“What we did was clumsy, and it wasn’t done with a lot of grace,” Biden told Macron in Rome, where the two are meeting for this weekend’s leaders summit, adding, “we have no finer ally than France.”

Since the commencement of a diplomatic spat that saw France remove its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, this was the clearest hint of contrition from the US.

It was also a stark contrast to Donald Trump’s brutal diplomacy over the previous four years, setting the tone for a trip that includes historic UN climate negotiations next week.

“What really counts today is what we will accomplish together in the coming weeks, months, and years,” Macron said, applauding US attempts to calm the tension.

The US has committed “more assets” to France’s counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel, according to a joint declaration issued after the meeting.

Biden had an ostensibly less difficult visit with Pope Francis at the Vatican earlier in the day, emerging with the message that he was a “good Catholic.”

The two men stuck to topics on which they agree in a discussion that lasted more than an hour — longer than his two predecessors were afforded — and avoided the contentious topic of abortion.

“For his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, strife, and persecution, and hailed his leadership in battling the climate disaster and ending the pandemic,” Trump said in a tweet following.

The discussions were held behind closed doors, but film provided by the Holy See showed a cheerful gathering full of smiles, with the president obviously moved at times and telling the pope, “God love ya.”

As he presented the pontiff with a presidential coin commemorating the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died of illness in 2015, had served, he called him “the most significant warrior of peace I have ever encountered.”

Biden remarked, “I know my son would want me to give this to you.”

The president, who is forthright about his personal life. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.