Biden is pressuring Democrats to pass spending bills this week.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that he believes Democrats can reach an agreement on two big spending bills this week, restoring America’s status as the “most advanced country in the world.”

Biden sought a deal on a social spending plan costing a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion at the outset of a critical moment for his administration and the Democratic Party’s wider fortunes.

He stated that he hoped to get an agreement before the end of the week, when he will be flying to two European meetings.

“That’s my hope,” he told reporters, adding that conversations with one of the biggest roadblocks, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, “went well” on Sunday.

Later, Biden said the United States had slipped behind other big countries in infrastructure, education, and other essential services in a speech at a train repair station in New Jersey.

He asked, “What are we doing?” “Let’s get to work, let’s put people to work, and let’s restore America’s position as the world’s most advanced country.” Democrats have a razor-thin majority in Congress, but they’ve been feuding for weeks over the contents and scope of the social spending bill, with moderates forcing down the original $3.5 trillion price tag and left-leaning members retaliating by threatening to kill the otherwise popular infrastructure bill.

The shambles has left Biden scurrying to save his ambition of following in the footsteps of great big-government presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt, and has increased Democrats’ chances of losing Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

The 78-year-old president is hoping for a win today to boost his credibility ahead of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend and the UN climate summit in Glasgow next week.

Another deadline, in a sense, is November 2, when Democratic governor candidates in New Jersey and, particularly, Virginia face tough reelection battles.

Former President Barack Obama has already campaigned in both states, and Biden is scheduled to visit Virginia on Tuesday after his trip to New Jersey on Monday.

Analysts warn, however, that if congressional Democrats fail to pass the long-delayed budget legislation before then, Biden’s backing and Democratic enthusiasm in general may fade, handing Republican opponents a momentum-shifting triumph.

Governor Phil Murphy’s 26-point lead against his Republican opponent in New Jersey has shrunk to six points.

The alarm bells are ringing much louder in Virginia, where Biden soundly defeated Trump in his race a year ago.

The Democratic candidate for is now. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.