Biden is looking forward to a vote on a massive social safety net expansion on Thursday.

As senators prepared to vote on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better blueprint, he intended to transform his victory on vast infrastructure reform into success on the social welfare plank of his historic domestic agenda.

Congress enacted the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month, making it the country’s largest public-works package since Dwight Eisenhower established the interstate highway system in 1956.

House Democrats are on pace to follow suit by passing a $1.75 trillion “human infrastructure” package on a party-line vote as early as Thursday, despite rising gas and food costs giving pause to moderates already wary of Biden’s spending plans.

The necessary procedural steps and a vote on ultimate passage “hopefully” will take place later this afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in Congress.

She wrote to her members earlier this year, stating that Build Back Better would result in “transformational and historic action on health care, family care, and climate change that would make a major difference in the lives of millions of Americans.”

“It would create millions of good-paying jobs, lower family bills, and reduce taxes, while ensuring that the wealthiest few and large businesses pay their fair amount,” she said.

Last month, annual inflation hit 6.2 percent, giving Republicans even more weapon to use against Biden as they seek to recapture both chambers of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

House Democrats are exuding hope that they can overcome ongoing infighting over the price tag that has bogged debate over Build Back Better for months. They can’t afford to lose more than three members to win any party-line vote.

Before voting, a number of centrist Democrats want a comprehensive review from the Congressional Budget Office to clarify the package’s cost.

However, the CBO said in a statement that it planned to finish its work “this afternoon,” indicating that a vote on Thursday is more plausible.

Before it can be debated on the House floor, the bill must clear one more hurdle: a promise from the Senate Parliamentarian that it complies with the procedures that would allow it to pass with a simple majority vote in the upper body.

In an address on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We’re going to keep working on this essential legislation until we get it done.”

