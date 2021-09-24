Biden Hosts Quad Summit With Australian, Indian, and Japanese Leaders.

With the first in-person meeting of the regional Quad group on Friday, President Joe Biden bolsters his bid to secure US leadership in the Indo-Pacific against a rising China.

Biden and the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan will meet in the White House to discuss a Covid vaccine drive, regional infrastructure, climate change, and ensuring semiconductor supply chains for computer technology.

While China is not on the agenda, a senior US official told reporters that the Quad will emphasize support for a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” That phrase is frequently used to describe ensuring that communist China does not come to dominate the region, particularly key international maritime lanes.

Following the United States’ stunning pullout from the 20-year Afghanistan war, the Quad summit is another step toward renewing a US focus on diplomatic initiatives.

And, according to a senior administration official who did not want to be identified, “the Biden administration realizes that the difficulties of the twenty-first century will mostly play out in the Indo-Pacific.” “We are stepping up our efforts.”

The Quad is the most open of three regional alliances that Washington leads in its geopolitical chess game to manage China’s rise.

The other two are the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partnership, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and AUKUS, the newest member.

AUKUS was only announced last week and is currently focused on a mission to purchase nuclear-powered submarines for Australia utilizing US and British technology. Although it would take years for Australia’s navy to receive the vessels, the announcement enraged China and sparked a violent battle with France, which saw its already negotiated contract to deliver Australia conventional submarines tossed out.

The White House meeting is believed to be one of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s final international summits before he decides whether or not to run for re-election. Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance.

Suga and Modi will meet with Biden separately on Friday, while Morrison and Biden met at the United Nations earlier this week.

With the outrage over Australia’s nuclear submarine plan only recently fading down, US officials are quick to point out that the Quad has no military component.

They further claim that it is not intended to compete with or weaken ASEAN, which includes China.

"This isn't a military partnership.