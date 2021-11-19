Biden hails a major boost for the massive expansion of social welfare.

President Joe Biden’s massive social welfare package was sent to the Senate on Friday, marking a big step toward realizing his vision for a more fair, environmentally conscious society that he believes will be his legacy.

The House of Representatives approved Build Back Better, a package of education, health, childcare, and climate-change measures, just days after Biden signed the first element of his economic vision, a massive repair of the country’s decaying infrastructure, into law.

Before getting a final rubber stamp in the House, the $1.8 trillion bill faces a difficult, weeks-long ride in the Senate, where Democrats’ budget hawks are skeptical of unrestricted spending amid increasing inflation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned for a vote late Thursday, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took control of the House floor for an unprecedented eight and a half hours in an attempt to defeat the bill.

As Pelosi was finally able to announce that the bill had cleared the lower house a day later than expected, Democrats went to the House well to clap and cheer.

The president, who was getting a medical check-up that required anesthetic, issued a statement calling the vote “another huge step forward in carrying out my economic strategy to create jobs, decrease costs, and make our country more competitive,” according to the White House.

According to the White House, the bill will create millions of jobs, despite Republican claims that it is an example of out-of-control Democratic spending.

The US Chamber of Commerce repeated that caution, citing rising gas and food prices, supply chain issues, and labour shortages as reasons why the shopping spree will “only make matters worse.”

The bill will almost certainly be cut further in the upper house, where Democrats have the tiniest of majorities and moderates have expressed reservations about Biden’s spending ambitions.

Last month, annual inflation hit 6.2 percent, giving Republicans even more weapon to use against Biden as they seek to recapture both chambers of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

If there had been more than three defections, House Democrats, who have been squabbling for months about the cost of Build Back Better, would have lost the party-line vote.

Only one Democrat, from a competitive Maine district, joined every Republican in voting against the bill.

Republicans seized on a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the package would add $367 billion to the debt over ten years.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the other hand, stated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.