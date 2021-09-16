Biden Fights For His Presidency — And A Massive Spending Plan

Joe Biden will give a White House address on Thursday to sell his massive middle-class spending proposal, which has the potential to cost trillions of dollars and jeopardize his presidency.

Biden will advocate for “leveling the playing field in our economy to bring down costs and ensuring that the country’s backbone, the middle class, can finally get a break,” according to the White House.

The Democrat is counting on this theme of fairness to carry him to victory in Congress, where his party controls a razor-thin majority against a Republican opposition that refuses to compromise.

Biden, dubbed “Middle Class Joe” by allies, has made a $3.5 trillion investment in education, child care, and climate change issues the focus of his domestic program.

This would be on top of a $1 trillion infrastructure spending package that Republicans have agreed to support – an incredibly unusual incidence of bipartisanship that Biden hopes to cite as proof of his claims to have tried to bring the country together.

Biden is eager to switch to domestic concerns and award Democrats a significant triumph ahead of next year’s legislative elections, after being hammered at home and abroad for the clumsy retreat from Afghanistan, where he concluded America’s lost 20-year battle against the Taliban.

A significant domestic success would also help revitalize his own presidency, which has been hampered by the consequences from Afghanistan, a difficult economic recovery following Covid shutdowns, and a revival of the pandemic thanks to the Delta form of the coronavirus after a bright start.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden is one of the least popular presidents in modern history at this stage in his first term, with a 46 percent popularity rating – despite being well ahead of Donald Trump, who had 38.8% approval at the time.

After years of widening income disparities and deterioration of essential social services such as education, Biden claims that his “Build Back Better” plan will rebalance the economy in favor of average Americans.

His speech would focus on “the big choice that America is facing right now,” according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Are we going to keep a system that helps the affluent and huge companies, or are we going to put the country on a road that benefits working people?”

It’s a message that has broad support, but Democrats are split on how far to take it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.