Biden claims that upcoming inflation data “does not reflect today’s reality.”

With the government ready to reveal data that could show prices in the United States growing even more, President Joe Biden attempted to minimize the report on Thursday, claiming it did not reflect current economic trends.

The Labor Department will release its November consumer price index on Friday, which analysts expect to show that prices increased in November compared to the same month in 2020, providing Biden’s Republican opponents another opportunity to attack his economic strategy.

Biden said the report will not include drops in energy and used car costs, two sources of recent high inflation readings, in an uncommon statement released ahead of the statistics.

“The energy information being presented tomorrow in November does not reflect today’s reality, nor does it reflect predicted price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto sector,” Biden added.

Consumer prices jumped 6.2 percent in October compared to the same month the previous year, the highest annual increase since November 1990, surprising economists and prompting Biden to make combating inflation a primary goal for his administration.

Republicans say that his monumental Build Back Better spending bill, which is making its way through a Congress in which his Democrats have a razor-thin majority, will exacerbate inflation.

The contentious idea would devote $1.8 trillion to social services and climate change mitigation.

Prices have risen across the world’s largest economy as a result of a number of factors, including component and worker shortages, which have hampered supplies of goods and hampered production, as well as rebounds in industries that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic but are now recovering thanks to vaccines.

Economists believe that the rate of consumer price increases would drop in November compared to the previous month, but that the headline figure will likely be higher than in October on a year-over-year basis.