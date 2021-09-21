Biden claims that the US will “double” its contribution to climate finance.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that his country would “double” its commitment to international climate finance in order to reach a goal of $100 billion for the world’s poorest countries.

According to experts, the US contribution to the pledge made by developed countries ahead of the 2015 Paris Agreement will be around $11.4 billion every year.

“This will position the United States as a global leader in public climate finance,” Biden said in New York, adding that he will work with Congress to achieve the goal.

The announcement comes just weeks before COP26, the United Nations’ next major climate summit, which will be held in Glasgow.

COP26 will be presided over by British politician Alok Sharma, who wrote, “Strongly welcome @POTUS further tripling climate funding commitment to over $11 billion by 2024.”

He wrote, “This indicates the enhanced ambition required to meet the $100 billion per year goal.” “We need to keep this momentum going.”

The agreement calls for $100 billion in public, multilateral, and corporate funding per year from 2020 to 2025 to help impoverished countries currently dealing with floods, heat waves, rising seas, and superstorms exacerbated by climate change.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced last week that just $79.6 billion was mobilized in 2019, leaving a more than $20 billion gap.

Climate activists applauded the announcement.

President Biden’s pledge to increase international climate finance to $11.4 billion per year by 2024 is a welcome and much-needed indicator that the US is finally taking its global climate responsibilities seriously, according to Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Climate-vulnerable countries, especially low- and middle-income countries, are already dealing with an unprecedented assault of climate-related disasters and urgently require financial assistance to adapt and build resilience to growing impacts.”

Following the Trump administration, the announcement was one of several showcasing the US’ renewed commitment to global participation.

When the White House hosts a summit on the pandemic on Wednesday, Biden said the US, which is currently the world leader in supplying Covid-19 vaccines, will announce “further pledges” on battling Covid-19, as well as a $10 billion commitment to eliminate hunger at home and abroad.