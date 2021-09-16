Biden claims that a massive spending plan will reshape the US’s trajectory.

President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Thursday that Congress will enact a massive middle-class spending bill that will allow the US to “alter its direction.”

In a speech at the White House, Biden said that rebuilding the US economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 shutdowns is a “chance to be the country we know we can be.”

“We’re at an inflection point in our country — one of those moments where the decisions we make can affect the trajectory of our society for years or decades to come,” Biden said, arguing for $3.5 trillion in investment on social services such as education, child care, and climate catastrophe concerns.

Biden also advocated for a slew of tax hikes targeting at corporations and the ultra-wealthy, claiming that loopholes allow America’s wealthiest entities and individuals to pay virtually no income tax.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m not on a mission to punish anyone. I’m a businessman… All I ask is that you provide your fair share,” he continued. “It’s about the super-rich finally starting to pay their debts.”

The Democrat is counting on this theme of fairness to carry him to victory in Congress, where his party controls a razor-thin majority against a Republican opposition that refuses to compromise.

The $3.5 trillion in social expenditure would be on top of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that would include items like roads and bridges.

Republicans have agreed to support the smaller bill, a rare example of bipartisanship that Biden hopes to cite as evidence of his claims to have worked to bring the country together.

Biden is keen to move to domestic concerns and give Democrats a significant triumph ahead of next year’s legislative elections, after being hammered at home and abroad for the clumsy exit from Afghanistan, where he concluded America’s lost 20-year fight against the Taliban.

A huge domestic success would also help resurrect his presidency, which has been hampered by the consequences from Afghanistan, a difficult economic recovery following Covid shutdowns, and a revival of the pandemic thanks to the Delta form of the coronavirus after a bright start.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden is one of the least popular presidents in modern history at this stage in his first term, with a 46 percent popularity rating – despite being well ahead of Donald Trump, who had 38.8% approval at the time.

Biden claims that his “Build Back Better” strategy will shift. Brief News from Washington Newsday.