Biden brags about a major victory on the massive spending bill.

President Joe Biden outlined a “historic” framework for investing $3 trillion on America’s social safety net and decrepit infrastructure on Thursday, but his assertion that he is on the verge of a significant electoral success has yet to receive complete Democratic support.

After weeks of wrangling within his own party over two ambitious bills, Biden sought a dramatic victory by claiming that he had secured agreement for a revamped spending framework only hours before flying to Rome to visit the Pope and attend the G20 meeting.

“I know we have a historic economic framework,” Biden said in a White House address to the nation immediately after meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.

“Everybody’s on board,” he said earlier to reporters. “It’s a beautiful day.” However, senior Democrats, whose fighting over the social spending bill’s contents and expenses has threatened to deprive Biden of a legacy-making victory, delivered contradictory messages.

There are two bills in play: one for $1.75 trillion in education, healthcare, childcare, and clean energy, and another for $1.2 trillion in bridges and other hard infrastructure.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a close supporter of Biden’s, expressed her desire for a vote on the infrastructure package on Thursday. Left-leaning Democrats have objected to this thus far, stating that they will not support the infrastructure package until their goals are included in the social spending bill.

Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two conservative Democratic senators who have opposed the social spending component, calling it too expensive, sounded favorable but did not commit to supporting Biden’s proposal.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat from Vermont, claimed there were “serious gaps” in the plan.

Biden, on the other hand, made a push for his party to put its differences aside and get on board.

“We worked on this for hours and hours and hours over months and months,” Biden remarked. “Everyone, including myself, did not get all they wanted, but that is what compromise is all about. That’s the general agreement, and it’s what I based my decision on.” Before travelling to Rome and then to a UN climate summit in Glasgow next week, the 78-year-old president intended to get a vote in Congress.

However, even if Democrats control both chambers of Congress, the margins are so slim — with only one vote in the Senate and a handful in the House — that major legislation is difficult to pass.

Biden has been upset on several occasions when Manchin and Sinema have stymied his social-spending plans in the Senate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.