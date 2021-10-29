Biden arrives at the United Nations Climate Change Conference empty-handed.

After his bitterly divided Democratic Party failed to rally behind his big economic vision, US President Joe Biden heads to a climate summit this weekend without a promise on combating global warming.

Biden had hoped to prove that Washington is leading the world in decarbonization during the COP26 summit in Scotland, but the package of social reforms containing his trademark climate policy was stalled in Congress due to partisan bickering.

“The Build Back Better Act is a big step forward in reaching President Biden’s climate goals,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power, who was part of a group of CEOs urging lawmakers to end months of paralysis as Biden left for Rome.

“However, meeting them will need collective will, some social agreement, and government and private-sector leadership, and I hope Congress finds the will to enact this legislation.”

The White House claims that climate provisions in its $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social welfare plan are bringing it closer than ever to achieving an ambitious target of cutting emissions by at least 50% over the next decade.

Spending on environmental protection accounts for over a third of the total cost of the reform package for health and child care, education, and clean energy.

However, disputes among Democrats make it almost clear that it will not pass by Sunday, the start of the world’s largest climate conference since the 2015 negotiations in Paris and a critical step in establishing global emissions targets.

Biden’s worst loss came when a single coal-state Democrat in the Senate’s 50-50 split canceled a program of incentives and punishments designed to encourage fossil-fuel-burning utilities to switch to cleaner energy sources.

On Thursday, the White House issued a slimmed-down draft that included alternative climate policies while also satisfying moderates by dramatically reducing the program’s initial $3.5 trillion top line.

Biden had postponed his trip to Europe in order to rally House Democrats behind the trimmed-down package, but progressives claimed there wasn’t enough time to approve the compromise before Biden’s trip.

A party-wide pledge would have allowed Biden to arrive at the UN climate summit with a credible commitment to spend more than $500 billion to satisfy the country’s carbon targets.

Biden suffered a twin blow to the environment, as the party’s left wing has refused to support separate infrastructure legislation without a vote on their preferred social welfare priorities.

The bipartisan infrastructure framework (BIF), worth $1.2 trillion, has already proceeded.