Biden Approves New Oil And Gas Mega Auction In Climate Reversal

After a judge overturned the administration’s decision to halt leasing, US President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans on Tuesday to open more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas exploration.

The decision was instantly criticized by a coalition of environmental groups as a significant setback for the White House’s ambitious climate program.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management of the Interior Department aims to issue a final notice of sale in September, “followed by a lease sale in the fall of this year,” according to a statement.

As part of his effort to put the climate catastrophe at the center of his presidency, Biden placed a freeze on new drilling from federal territory pending a review in January.

However, in June, a Louisiana judge appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled that the administration’s pause required congressional approval.

According to an online Record of Decision, the government expects the auction to yield up to 1.1 billion barrels of oil and 4.4 trillion cubic feet of gas.

It mentioned a new study from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Revise that “details observations of a rapidly changing climate in every location globally,” but said it didn’t give enough evidence to change the drilling’s environmental impact statement at this time.

Following the notification, environmental groups led by Earthjustice sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, it is evident that we must do all possible to transition away from fossil fuels in order to mitigate the effects of climate change, such as larger, more frequent hurricanes,” said Cynthia Sarthou, executive director of Healthy Gulf.

“This lease sale is a huge letdown. “Based on its disinformation and political pressure campaign, the Biden administration has caved in to the oil industry, ignoring the worsening global emergency we face,” said Brettny Hardy, an Earthjustice attorney.