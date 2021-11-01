Biden Apologizes for Trump’s Decision to Leave the Paris Climate Accord.

On Monday, US Vice President Joe Biden apologized to world leaders for his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a global climate agreement, saying that combating the crisis should be viewed as an economic opportunity.

Biden expressed regret during the COP26 session in Glasgow, referring to Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement on global efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“I think I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States dropped out of the Paris Accords during the previous administration, which placed us behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said, adding that one of his first acts as president was to re-enter the agreement.

Trump said that the Paris Agreement resulted in the loss of jobs.

However, in his keynote address to the UN COP26 session in Glasgow, Biden stated that combating climate change will benefit rather than harm economies.

In his speech to the summit, he added, “Within the mounting tragedy, I believe there is an amazing opportunity — not only for the United States, but for all of us.”

He vowed “action, not words” and US leadership.

“The US is not only back at the table, but it is also, ideally, leading by example. That hasn’t been the case, which is why my administration is spending extra hours “he stated

Biden said that “it’s about jobs” in response to concerns that limiting greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels will harm jobs.

Building solar panels and wind turbine networks, as well as electrifying transportation, “provide good, paying union jobs for American workers.”

Biden stated that continuing on the current course is already incurring economic harm.

“We’re at a watershed moment in human history,” Biden said, citing the increasing number of wildfires, droughts, and other climate-related disasters.

He stated, “Climate change is already devouring the earth.” It’s not a hypothetical situation. It is wreaking havoc on people’s lives and livelihoods.

“We have the ability to invest in ourselves and construct a just, clean-energy future while also creating millions of good-paying jobs and opportunities all across the world.

“We convene with the eyes of history fixed on us,” Biden said during the Glasgow conference. “Every day we wait, the cost of inaction rises, so let this be the time, here in Glasgow, when we answer history’s call.

He ended by saying, “God bless you all and may God save the planet.”