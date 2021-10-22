Biden and Macron talk about building a “stronger” European defense.

In a phone discussion on Friday, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed strengthening European defenses, according to the White House, as Washington tries to heal fences after a nasty dispute over submarine contracts.

According to the statement, the two leaders “discussed steps to create a stronger and more capable European defense while guaranteeing complementarity with NATO.”

In a statement, Biden said he was looking forward to the chance to “take stock of the numerous areas of US-France cooperation, and strengthen our common interests” when he meets Macron in Rome later this month.

The French presidency released a similar statement.

Biden and Macron spoke for the first time on September 22 after a tense debate over selling submarines to Australia significantly damaged relations.

In particular, Australia committed to obtain US nuclear submarine technology in exchange for scrapping a large, previously agreed-upon deal with France to purchase conventional submarines. The French were enraged by the new agreement.

Macron summoned France’s ambassador to the United States, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian compared Biden’s unilateral tactics to those of former President Donald Trump, but “without the tweets.”

Despite the fact that Biden did not apologize for covertly negotiating the sale of nuclear submarines to Australia, he did recognize that the subject “would have benefited from open consultations among friends,” according to a statement released after the scandal erupted.

The diplomatic fireworks crushed hopes of a total reset under Biden, who took office in January with the goal of repairing frayed relationships with Europe after four years of stormy relations with Trump.

Since then, US officials have attempted to mend fences, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Paris earlier this month and meeting with Macron one-on-one.

Macron obtained what he considered as a crucial promise from Biden to respect French-led initiatives to strengthen European defense and autonomy during their September call.

According to the White House, US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Macron in Paris next month.

“They will discuss the importance of the transatlantic relationship to global peace and security,” according to the statement, emphasizing cooperation on problems ranging “from Covid-19 and the climate crisis to issues affecting the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific.”

In the wake of escalating tensions with China, Australia said that it had opted to pursue nuclear submarines, and that it had acquired the right to the technology as part of a new trilateral alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, attempted to put a line under the schism between France and the US during a visit to Washington last week.

