Bezos, the Amazon tycoon, is preparing to launch his own rocket into space.

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, will launch his own rocket into space on Tuesday, a watershed event for a young industry attempting to make the final frontier accessible to wealthy visitors.

Blue Origin plans to launch its first crewed mission on the 52nd anniversary of the first Moon landing, an 11-minute journey from west Texas to beyond the Karman line and back.

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, completed the journey on July 11, barely defeating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a battle of billionaires.

But, like Branson, Bezos claims it wasn’t a competition.

“There was one person who was the first person in space – his name was Yuri Gagarin – and that happened a long time ago,” he said Monday on NBC’s TODAY show, referring to the Soviet cosmonaut’s 1961 achievement.

“This isn’t a competition; it’s about laying the groundwork for future generations to do tremendous things in space,” he continued.

In comparison to Virgin’s spaceplane, Blue Origin’s goals are set higher, both in terms of the height to which its reusable New Shepard vehicle will ascend and in terms of its ambitions.

Bezos, who is 57 years old, launched Blue Origin in 2000 with the idea of one day creating floating space colonies with artificial gravity where millions of people will work and live.

Today, the business is working on a New Glenn heavy-lift orbital rocket as well as a Moon lander that it hopes to sell to NASA.

New Shepard has completed 15 unmanned flights to put it through its paces and test safety features such as launching the capsule away from the launchpad if the rocket bursts or landing it with one fewer parachute.

At a press conference on Sunday, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said, “We learned how to construct a vehicle safe enough that we’d be ready to put our own loved ones on it and send them to space.”

The launch will take place at 8:00 a.m. Central (1300 a.m. GMT) from Launch Site One, a remote location in the west Texas desert about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the nearest town, Van Horn.

Weather conditions appear to be favorable, and the event will be streamed live on BlueOrigin.com beginning 90 minutes before the start time.

Wally Funk, a pioneering female aviator who will become the world’s oldest astronaut at the age of 82, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutchman, will join Bezos on the mission.

Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos' younger brother and best friend, completes the quartet as director.