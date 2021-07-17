Bezos Sees Space As A New Frontier After Conquering Earth

After constructing a massive commercial empire that has in many respects conquered the Earth, Jeff Bezos will set his sights on a new frontier in space in the coming days.

His trip into space on a reusable rocket created by his company Blue Origin comes just two weeks after stepping down as CEO of Amazon, which expanded from a garage startup into one of the world’s most powerful corporations.

Bezos, 57, is still the CEO of Amazon, the tech and e-commerce behemoth he started 27 years ago. However, he is certainly aiming for greater heights.

Even after his divorce settlement, Bezos remained at or near the top of the world’s richest people, with a fortune of more than $200 billion.

He owns 10% of Amazon, a global juggernaut with 1.3 million employees and a presence in dozens of nations.

But Bezos frequently recalls his poor beginnings in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was born to a teenage mother and adopted at the age of four by his Cuban immigrant stepfather.

When the IT business was in its infancy, Bezos was drawn to computer science and studied engineering at Princeton University.

He put his skills to work on Wall Street after graduation, rising to the position of senior vice president at investment firm D.E. Shaw by 1990.

But, four years later, he astonished his contemporaries by leaving his well-paid job to launch Amazon.com, an online bookstore supported by his parents’ money.

In his farewell message to employees, Bezos credited the company’s success to his mantra: “Keep creating, and don’t despair when the concept appears crazy at first.”

Bezos frequently remembers his early days at Amazon, when he packed orders himself and drove boxes to the post office, in public engagements.

Amazon is now worth more than $1.8 trillion on the stock market. It expects to earn $386 billion in 2020 through e-commerce, cloud computing, grocery, artificial intelligence, streaming media, and other businesses.

“In book selling, the retail market, cloud computing, and home delivery, Bezos has been a transformational leader,” said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation.

“He was a forerunner who pioneered many of the comforts that we now take for granted, such as ordering something from an internet store and having it delivered to your home the next day. This guy is responsible for many of the developments in the e-commerce industry.”

