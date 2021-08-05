Beyond Roads and Bridges: Inside the US Infrastructure Plan of $1 Trillion

Lawmakers in Washington are on the verge of accomplishing something that has evaded previous administrations for years: enacting legislation to rejuvenate the country’s aging infrastructure.

The Senate’s $1 trillion plan, backed by Democratic President Joe Biden, would spend the money on everything from road repairs to internet expansion and sustainable energy, though passage in either chamber of the US Congress is not guaranteed.

The following is a list of what is included in the bipartisan plan:

One of the largest single allocations in the law is $110 billion for the country’s transportation infrastructure.

According to a White House summary, the funds would be used for repairs “with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including bikes and pedestrians.”

According to the Biden administration, $40 billion of the money will go toward repairing or rebuilding outdated bridges, the biggest percentage for that purpose since the US interstate highway system was created decades ago.

A further $16 billion would be allocated to unnamed “major projects.”

$66 billion will be invested on passenger rail infrastructure, including a popular line connecting major cities in the northeastern United States, in what the White House called “the greatest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago.”

A portion of the funds will be used to build new train connections between cities, including high-speed rail.

The inland waterway system is critical in maintaining sectors like American agriculture competitive, but its locks and dams need to be maintained and expanded, thus the plan would devote $17 billion to the canals and ports.

Another $25 billion would be used to support airport projects, such as deferred maintenance.

The proposal allocates $21 billion to help clean up contamination from toxic waste, abandoned mine areas, and gas wells that have been left unplugged.

It also allots $15 billion to replace lead-contaminated water lines. However, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, this is barely a third of what is required to replace them nationwide.

A $50 billion injection is being used to fund a variety of large and small initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and alleviating the effects of climate change.

Floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters are expected to cost up to $100 billion in 2020, according to the White House, and the money will be used to improve communities’ vulnerability to such disasters as well as cyber threats.

In addition, the plan includes $5 billion for zero-emission school buses and $2.5 billion for ferries.

A countrywide network of chargers worth $7.5 billion would be built to bolster the electric vehicle market. Brief News from Washington Newsday.