Between the words of COP26 and climate action, a chasm has opened.

The first week of COP26 saw major commitments to stop deforestation, phase out coal, and mobilize trillions of dollars for green investment. However, experts argue there is a disconnect between host Britain’s declarations and the necessary emissions reductions.

At the global climate summit in Glasgow, Mohamed Adow, director of the Nairobi-based climate think tank Power Shift Africa, told AFP, there were “two realities.”

“One is the world of UK government press releases proclaiming a slew of projects like ‘an end to coal,’ as if everything is fine and we’ve finally addressed the climate challenge,” he said.

“Outside of this PR bubble, there is another reality. The climate is based on hard data.” The goal of the conference is to put the Paris Agreement into action, which includes limiting temperature rises to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The summit’s stated temperature target is 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to British organizers.

They’ve also advocated for efforts to phase out polluting fuels and internal combustion vehicles, offer money to help the globe decarbonize, and safeguard forests, as well as their oft-repeated priorities of “coal, cars, cash, and trees.”

This week’s COP26 saw some progress in that direction.

There was “great momentum for climate action,” according to a COP26 official, with “commitments on ending our dependency on coal, raising climate finance, combating deforestation, and plans to cut emissions.”

Experts, however, say there is a clear difference between what some have referred to as “inflated, recycled pledges” and meaningful progress on lowering fossil fuel emissions.

For example, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Wednesday that “a 190-strong coalition has today resolved to phase out coal power.”

“The end of coal is in sight,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted.

On Tuesday night, the 190 figure was delivered to the media under seal, but the list of signatories was not revealed until the next day.

It only had 77 new signatories, including 46 nations, on top of those who had already joined a prior coal-free alliance.

Organizers of COP26 announced that 23 nations, including major consumers South Korea and Vietnam, had made new pledges to phase out coal during the summit.

However, according to statistics from the Ember climate research group, ten countries on the list of countries with new promises obtained by AFP use no coal at all in their energy mix.

National signatories to the COP26 coal pledge are responsible for roughly 13% of global output.

Downing, on Monday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.