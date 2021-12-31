Betty White, the Doyenne Of American Television, Has Passed Away At The Age Of 99.

Betty White, who starred in classic sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and made audiences laugh for more than seven decades, has died, according to US media. She was 99 years old at the time.

She began routinely appearing on television in 1949 and had a voice role in “Toy Story 4” in 2019. She was a pioneering Emmy-winning comedienne who had one of the longest careers in Hollywood history: she began regularly appearing on television in 1949 and had a voice role in “Toy Story 4” in 2019.

Betty’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to People magazine, “Even though Betty was set to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I’ll miss her dearly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

“I don’t believe Betty was ever afraid of dying since she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.” She was certain she’d see him again.” According to TMZ, she died at her house on Friday, citing law enforcement sources. The reason of death was not discovered right away.

President Joe Biden described her as “a great lady” in a statement following the news.

He told reporters, “Ninety-nine years old —- as my mother would say, God love her!”

On the 1950s sitcom “Life With Elizabeth,” in which she also appeared, White was one of the first female producers.

Then, as a nonagenarian, she used Instagram to communicate with considerably younger fans.

“It’s amazing that I’m still in this profession — and that you put up with me!” At the 2018 Emmys, White stated.

She was nominated for five primetime Emmys, two daytime Emmys, one for lifetime achievement, and a regional Emmy in Los Angeles.

White, whose trademark halo of white-blonde hair and clear blue eyes were instantly recognized to American audiences, took on a number of on-screen personalities.

She moved from a doe-eyed 1950s “Elizabeth” housewife to a man-hungry 1970s TV personality on “Moore” to a doe-eyed 1980s “Golden Girl” retiree.

She enjoyed delivering snarky one-liners in real life.

When asked about her favorite pastimes by late-night presenter David Letterman, the long-time animal welfare champion said, “I really prefer to play with animals.” And vodka is kind of a pastime.” Betty Marion White was born on the outskirts of Chicago on January 17, 1922. During the Great Depression, the family relocated to California.

White credits her passion of performing to a school performance, but she attributes her humorous inspiration to her parents, a homemaker and a lighting company CEO.

After a few years of modeling and a spell in the American Women's Voluntary