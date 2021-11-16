Best Tech Deals on Xbox & PS5 Consoles and More at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days Event.

Those interested in purchasing a PS5 or an Xbox Series X should keep an eye out for Walmart’s forthcoming Black Friday sale, since the shop has officially confirmed that both systems will be available.

Even a year after its release, Microsoft and Sony’s next-generation gear remains elusive. Some people have turned keeping track of the restricted supply into a full-time profession, and The Washington Newsday has been providing regular updates on the matter in an attempt to help you beat the crowds.

However, due to erratic checkout pages, last-minute decreases, and opportunistic scalpers who keep accumulating units, obtaining the consoles remains a major difficulty.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time to prepare for Walmart’s forthcoming Xbox Series X and PS5 restocks, which will take place during the week before Thanksgiving. On Monday, November 22 at 7 p.m. ET (and a little earlier for Walmart Plus members at 3 p.m. ET), online orders will go live as part of a “Deals for Days” campaign.

Walmart has the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Despite the fact that they are being marketed as “Black Friday discounts,” both consoles will be available for $499. It’s still a good deal, but keep in mind that you won’t be getting any discounts.

Still, if you’re keen to get your hands on one of these elusive systems, knowing the exact day and time of the replenishment (7 p.m. on November 22) will be a tremendous help.

To that end, you can get a head start by bookmarking the relevant pages on Walmart’s website so you’ll be ready when the sale begins. Click here to learn more about the PS5, here to learn more about the Xbox Series X, and here to learn more about the Xbox Series S (which costs $299).

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ for the Nintendo Switch

While the Xbox and PlayStation consoles will not be discounted, the Nintendo Switch will be available for a discounted price on November 22.

For $299, the portable will come with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The portable device is frequently listed on its own as a point of reference. This is a condensed version of the information.