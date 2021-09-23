Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

There haven’t been many Xbox Series X restocks in recent months, but one is happening right now at Best Buy.

The most up-to-date resupply information for every major US retailer may be found here.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

While a standalone Xbox Series X is currently available from Walmart, you may observe that it is much pricier.

This is because the retailer allows third parties to trade on its website, which scalpers frequently take advantage of. As a result, it’s not uncommon to see second-hand consoles being sold for more than $1,000 in this area.

If you’d like to wait for the next official refill (so you can buy directly from Walmart and receive a better deal), they normally happen every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

With that in mind, keeping an eye on the retailer’s website this afternoon is probably a good idea (September 23).

Best Buy is selling next-gen consoles in various locations around the country today, as we revealed in our latest PS5 restock update.

This event includes both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, but you won’t be able to order either of them online. Instead, you’ll have to go to a participating retailer in person.

Best Buy’s website has further information, including a complete list of these “flagship” locations.

Target has steadily phased off nationwide restocks in recent months.

Instead, the network has decided to let individual shops deliver Xbox Series X supply on their own timetables. As a result, it’s difficult to say when the console will be available in different parts of the world.

The only way to be sure is to check the inventories of surrounding stores on a frequent basis. You can do this on Target’s website, where you can use the ZIP-code option to narrow down your search results.

We’ve discovered that most stores update their Xbox Series X stocks first thing in the morning if they’re going to do so.

Sam's Club Restock of the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X was last sold at Sam's Club on September 1st.