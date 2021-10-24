Bellroy, Mujjo, Nomad, and Other iPhone 13 Pro Cases

A new iPhone necessitates a new case that fits it perfectly. We tested dozens of various cases made expressly for the iPhone 13 Pro to ensure that the ones we’re suggesting are good choices. This year, many cases have included antimicrobial protection to prevent germs from growing on the surface of your phone case.

Apart from keeping germs at bay, Nomad is pioneering the use of an NFC (near-field communication) tag on its covers, allowing you to tap another phone and transfer your contact information (or other data) to others with no effort. Bellroy is constantly working on making its wallet case more useful in all situations while still working with wireless chargers.

Overall, whether you’re searching for a transparent or leather case, or one that doubles as a wallet, there are lots of options. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Bellroy Phone Mod Case and WalletBellroy’s wallet case is a unique twist on the phone case genre. You’ll want a wallet attached to the back of your phone at times, and you won’t at others. As a result, this is a great alternative for attaching a three-card wallet to the rear utilizing magnets and rails at the top and bottom. This wallet isn’t going to fall off in the car.

Because the wallet component can be removed, the case is MagSafe-compatible. If necessary, the wallet can also be utilized separately. If the yellow hue doesn’t appeal to you, there are a variety of other more traditional colors to choose from.

Bellroy is selling it for $99.

Modern Leather Case for Nomads

Some folks seem to be offended by the color of Apple’s brown leather cases this year. It’s a lot brighter golden brown, nearly orange in tone. This Nomad is fantastic if you’re searching for a dark brown leather case. It has a black rubber frame that fits tightly around the phone and a MagSafe compatible leather back. This case, interestingly, has an NFC tag on the bottom that can be used to communicate others your contact information, social media profile, or other information.

Nomad is selling it at $59.95.

Mujjo iPhone 13 Pro Full Leather Wallet Case

