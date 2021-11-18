Belkin’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad With MagSafe gets a first look.

This new Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe appears to have begun with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7 with faster charging. In 45 minutes or less, a Series 7 watch may move from from dead to 80% battery life. This is around 33% faster than previous Apple Watches could charge. The Series 7 watches come with a new charging cable that is required to attain the quicker rates. While old Apple Watch charging cables and nightstand docks will continue to work, they will charge a new watch at the slower speeds of the past.

Belkin is the first company to release a charging dock that supports the faster Series 7 charging rates. The MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe includes a 15-watt MagSafe iPhone charger, a 5-watt Qi charger for AirPods, and an improved, faster charging Apple Watch charger.

Apple has yet to release an upgraded multidevice charger that supports the Series 7 Apple Watches’ quicker charging capabilities. I got hands-on for a first look at the new Belkin accessory to get a sense of what it’s like.

TL;DR

Pros:The Apple Watch Series 7 charging speeds are the fastest they’ve ever been.

There are several Apple Watch charging positions.

Cons: Its flat shape may not be as attractive as a vertical stand.

What’s New in this Version?

Last year, Belkin debuted a new 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, which is still one of our favorites. It contains a lot of features without being very bulky. It’s a multi-device charger that’s been enhanced. It’s perplexing to me that Belkin didn’t simply upgrade that charger to support the Series 7’s faster charging.

The functioning of the prior 3-in-1 charger and this new charging pad is comparable, but the two are cosmetically distinct. It may be tough to choose one over the other solely on the basis of appearance and shape. The only technical difference is that individuals who have the latest Apple Watch will be able to charge their watches faster.

The flat design of this innovative pad allows it to fit in the many locations where docks are used in people’s homes. On the one hand, laying the phone flat reduces the chance of accidently knocking it over when reaching for it. This is a condensed version of the information.