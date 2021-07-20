Belgium weeps as the death toll from Europe’s floods approaches 200.

Belgium observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the tragic floods that killed 200 people across Western Europe on Tuesday.

Floodwaters swept through cities and villages across Europe this week, notably in Belgium and Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel visited victims in one of the worst-affected districts.

At least 31 people were murdered in Belgium, with scores more still missing or unaccounted for, while the death toll in Germany rose to 169 on Tuesday as rescuers combed the rubble for survivors.

The number of persons reported missing in Belgium has decreased in the last two days as phone contact has been restored and more people have been located.

The clean-up is still underway to assist the hardest-hit areas in recovering from the devastation, which saw scores of homes collapsing and cars heaped on top of one other.

Although the waters have receded since Friday, employees and volunteers face a monumental challenge in clearing debris and assisting local communities in rebuilding their lives.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid their respects at a fire station in Verviers, one of the worst-affected cities.

After sirens sounded in fire stations around the country, buses, trams, and metro trains in Brussels were halted for a moment of silence.

On government buildings, the Belgian tricolor was flown at half-mast, as was the European Union’s star-spangled flag surrounding the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels.

On the eve of Belgium’s national holiday, the commemorations were held. The “National Ball” in Brussels has been canceled, and the fireworks display in Namur, Wallonia’s capital, has been canceled.

This is the first time Belgium has marked three days of national mourning since the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the March 22 attacks in Brussels, which killed 32 people and injured over 340 others.

In neighboring Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel met with flood victims in the destroyed medieval village of Bad Munstereifel, who are still trying to come to grips with their losses.

The loss is “appalling… She described “those who have lost everything” as “people whose houses are no longer habitable.”

The city has been “so severely damaged that it leaves you dumbfounded.”

She was accompanied by Armin Laschet, the regional head of Merkel’s CDU party, who is expected to succeed her as chancellor in September elections.

The number of people who have gone missing in the country is unknown, owing to damaged communication networks.

As far as the size of the.