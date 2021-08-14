Belgian flood victims are still reeling a month later.

Belgians are still reeling a month after massive storms pounded northwest Europe, unleashing an unprecedented torrent of floodwater across densely populated valleys.

Wallonia’s administration has gathered 155,000 tonnes of trash, but crushed automobiles, uprooted trees, and furniture destroyed by mud and heating oil still litter the red-brick industrial communities.

According to US government experts, July was the warmest month on record around the planet, and the latest UN study on the climate catastrophe predicts greater rains for northern Europe.

What this implies for many towns can already be seen in the Vesdre Valley, where soldiers are still feeding hundreds of displaced locals from a field kitchen a month after the flood.

Heavy trucks are clearing knotted rubbish queues along the small roads, with municipal personnel and contractors shoring up river banks and railway embankments. Volunteer gangs have forgone their summer vacations to assist.

For those who live along the river, the well-wishers’ cheerful camaraderie – scraping mud out of a sodden schoolhouse just weeks before the students are expected to return – has been comforting.

However, the shock of July 15 has not worn off, and villagers and experts agree that restoring life in the valley will take years.

Monique Roland, 79, was waiting for the sale of her third-floor apartment to be approved, but the lower floors of the building have been destroyed, her heating has been turned off, and the repair process would take months.

“It felt like the end of the world to me. Since then, I’ve been experiencing some depression. As she sat with neighbors to eat a meal of pasta cooked by the Belgian army Catering Corps, she told AFP, “I’m broken.”

The road in front of Charles Clessens’ riverfront house collapsed into the Vesdre, causing a three-metre (10-foot) wall of water to flood into his cellar and ascend halfway up his ground floor walls.

His family fled through the back garden and swam to a neighbor, who assisted them in climbing a ladder to safety. Clessens has returned home, but his dogs have been traumatized, his walls are coated in mold spores, and much of his furniture has been destroyed.

He was moved by the outpouring of support from volunteers who came to assist him clean up, and he treasured the images he took with groups from all over the country.

The 74-year-old swears he’ll be fine, but admits to sleeping problems.

