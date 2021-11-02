Behind Big Business’ Climate Promises: ‘Greenwashing’ Or Genuine?

As warnings about the immense damage that climate change would cause in the next decades have become louder, big industry has begun to commit to reducing carbon emissions.

But are these corporations genuinely attempting to combat global warming, or are they simply “greenwashing” their brands in order to deflect criticism while continuing to earn handsomely from their carbon-based businesses?

Following the UN’s warning that the world was on the verge of “climate catastrophe,” evaluations by consultants and think tanks demonstrate that there is still much more that can be done.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), industry consumes about 40% of the world’s energy and continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and, in particular, coal, all of which contribute significantly to human-caused global warming.

“A handful of corporations around the world have set aggressive targets,” according to the IEA, “but their potential influence remains inconsistent.”

Only 11% of the 1,300 organizations polled by the Boston Consulting Group indicated they had met their carbon emission targets in the previous five years. Only 9% of those surveyed were able to precisely quantify their emissions.

The “A-List” of the InfluenceMap think tank evaluated the climate goals of hundreds of firms, but just 15 were determined to be adequate.

Unilever, Ikea, Nestle, and Tesla were among the few industry heavyweights leveraging their corporate power to fight for ambitious policies, accounting for 12 of the 15 businesses.

“Large segments of the corporate world appear to remain indifferent or openly hostile to ambitious climate action,” according to Kendra Haven of InfluenceMap.

Corporations that belong to “obstructive lobby groups,” such as the National Association of Manufacturers or the US Chamber of Commerce, were excluded by the London-based think tank, thus companies like Microsoft and Siemens AG did not make the cut.

According to a July analysis by BP, the number of corporations that have stated their intention to reduce emissions to “net zero” in the future has climbed more than six-fold since 2019.

However, depending on how the corporation defines “net zero,” the word can mask a lot of emissions.

Many companies have stated that their direct emissions will be nil in the next decades, but their indirect emissions, depending on what they produce, could be much higher.

Major oil companies, for example, may pledge to emit zero direct emissions while ignoring the massive carbon repercussions of the oil they supply.

Support for reforestation efforts, for example, might be abused as "carbon offsets."