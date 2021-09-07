Before they grow their skeleton, these adorable Australian marsupials can crawl.

When fat-tailed dunnart joeys are born, they are the size of a grain of rice, which makes them extremely intriguing. Another fascinating fact about marsupial mice has been discovered: they crawl even before their skeletons develop.

Australia is home to a diverse range of animals, from the recognizable kangaroos and koalas to the more unusual crest-tailed mulgara, which was previously thought to be extinct.

The dunnarts are one among the country’s less well-known species. According to a press release from the University of Melbourne, these are among Australia’s 19 nocturnal marsupial mice species.

A group of researchers focused their research on the fat-tailed dunnart, which the University of Melbourne described as a “important model species” recently.

With a head and body length of 60-90 millimeters and a weight of 10 to 20 grams, they’re quite little. They resemble mice in appearance, despite the fact that their last common ancestor lived roughly 160 million years ago.

The researchers noted, “Marsupials are also a significant resource for mammalian comparative biology because they comprise a unique lineage different from the existing placental and egg-laying monotremes.” “Despite their distinct biology, marsupial resources fall behind those of placental animals, owing to the lack of a well-developed, laboratory-based marsupial model species,” says the study.

The fat-tailed dunnart comes into play here. These animals are classified as “small carnivorous marsupials.” They have the shortest pregnancy of any mammal, lasting only 13.5 days, with babies that are the size of a grain of rice. This, combined with the fact that they are “amenable to experimental manipulation,” makes them a “ideal choice” for a laboratory marsupial model, according to the researchers.

The researchers concentrated their investigation on the “skeletal heterochrony” of fat-tailed dunnarts.

To do so, scientists bred a colony of dunnarts and used micro-computed tomography to obtain 3-D images of the joeys’ “internal structure” from birth.

Even though the joeys could crawl to the pouch and connect to their mother’s teat on the day of their birth, the researchers discovered that they had “no mineralized bone tissue anywhere in their body.”

Other marsupial species, such as kangaroos and tammar wallabies, have rapid development of the forelimb and mouth bones, with these bones present before or at birth, according to the university news release.

The researchers didn’t see the “first bones” in the critters’ jaws until 24 hours after birth. Brief News from Washington Newsday.