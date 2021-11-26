Before the WHO assessment, here’s what we know about the Nu B.1.1.529 COVID variant.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) will conduct a meeting to discuss the relevance of the COVID variant B.1.1.529, which has been the subject of ongoing worry due to mutations.

A WHO spokesman told The Washington Newsday that experts will meet at roughly 12 p.m. CET (8 a.m. EST) and that their findings will be announced later.

It comes as health organizations around the world meet to discuss the variant, with the UK’s Health Security Agency (HSA) issuing its own technical briefing on the subject on Friday morning. Later on Friday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) will release a threat assessment.

The WHO will decide today whether to classify B.1.1.529 as a variant of “interest” or a variant of “worry,” according to The Guardian.

B.1.1.529, commonly known as the “Nu” version, has made news throughout the world this week when scientists raised worries about the spike protein’s large number of mutations—32 in total.

This protein is used by SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID, to enter human cells and make patients sick.

Scientists from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong collaborated to sequence the variant in November, and the data was uploaded to the GISAID reporting network.

According to Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, B.1.1.529 had been found in 77 samples collected from Gauteng province in South Africa, four samples from Botswana, and one in Hong Kong as of November 25. (Africa CDC). A case has also been reported in Israel.

Despite the lack of confirmatory laboratory data, experts are concerned that B.1.1.529 could be immune-resistant and spread quicker than previous variations.

“The mutations in the B.1.1.529 spike protein are predicted to cause the virus to escape from some of the vaccine-induced antibody responses and infect cells more efficiently,” said Andrew Pekosz, vice chair of Johns Hopkins University’s W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology.

“Right now, public health experts should be looking at their virus testing and sequencing capability and optimizing it so that they can discover this variant as soon as possible if it does spread internationally,” he said.

Despite concerns about its immunity, Pekosz stated. This is a condensed version of the information.