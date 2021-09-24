Before the vote, Thunberg will join mass German climate strikes.

Thousands of climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, are expected to converge on German towns on Friday ahead of the weekend general election to put pressure on the politicians seeking to succeed Angela Merkel.

The Fridays for Future youth marches will make the case that the political elite has failed the younger generation as Germany’s leading parties have final rallies before of Sunday’s election.

“Political parties have not taken the climate calamity seriously enough,” said Luisa Neubauer, the group’s German coordinator.

“Big change” can only be possible, according to Neubauer, if “we create street pressure” and warn the major parties that “there are no more excuses.”

The race has narrowed to a two-horse race between Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats’ Armin Laschet and Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the moderate finance minister.

Scholz has a slight lead of approximately 25% over Laschet, who is polling at roughly 21%, with Annalena Baerbock of the ecologist Greens lagging in the mid-teens.

Despite the urgency of the climate crisis for the majority of Germans, especially in the aftermath of fatal floods in the country’s west in July, this has not translated into significant support for Baerbock, who is relatively inexperienced.

Over 400 “climate strikes” are planned across Germany, with the movement’s founder, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, due to speak outside the Reichstag parliament building.

The activists will claim that the “climate issue is this century’s largest challenge,” rallying under the banners “We are young and need the globe!” and “Everything for the climate.”

According to Fridays for Future, the activists will take part in a global climate strike that will take place in over 1,000 communities around the world.

Their main goal is to keep global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The Paris Agreement set a target of limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with the goal of limiting it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite Merkel’s rhetorical support for climate protection measures, Germany has failed to reach its emission reduction targets under the deal on several occasions in recent years.

Germany’s constitutional court ruled in April that the government’s efforts to reduce CO2 emissions were “insufficient” to meet the Paris Agreement’s targets and placed a “unfair burden” on future generations.

More than two years ago, the Fridays for Future campaign called for global school strikes to protest the passage of time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.