Before the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the Multiverse Theory is explained.

No Way Home, the next edition of the Spider-Man film franchise, will be released in December, and comic book enthusiasts and moviegoers alike are looking forward to it. The film’s trailers show Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange fighting classic villains from different universes including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

It’s possible that an alternate Spider-Man or two will appear from their different Universes to assist the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the superhero in conquering the multiverse’s evil baddies.

While the concept of a multiverse has long been popular in science fiction stories, it actually comes from science theory, with many experts thinking that additional universes may exist alongside our own.

There was a time when the phrase “universe” was used to refer to all that existed, but as we’ve discovered more about our universe through cosmology, we’ve began to wonder if it’s part of a greater patchwork of worlds.

Branes bouncing

The inflationary multiverse theory is one proposal for explaining how a sequence of worlds could grow and coexist. This is the theory that the era of fast inflation that marked the beginning of our universe, more commonly known as the Big Bang, didn’t stop there, but continued on to inflate other universes that could be broken up and sealed off into bubbles. Each of these bubbles might have its own set of physical rules.

Alan Guth, an MIT scientist who has contributed to the development of this theory, claims that the possibility of a multiverse is merely a logical extension of the fact that we have discovered our own universe to be undergoing inflation.

"Inflation strongly suggests that our universe is not unique, but rather is part of a much bigger complex that has come to be known as the multiverse," Guth told an audience of MIT alumni in 2019. "A multiverse means there were many huge bangs, and ours was simply one among them. So, what's the deal with this?" The solution to this question could be found in the arrangement of universes in a multiverse.