Before the ‘Of A Century’ vote, Thunberg joins German climate strikes.

Thousands of climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, descended on German towns on Friday to put pressure on candidates running to succeed Angela Merkel in the general election this weekend.

The Fridays for Future youth marches will make the case that the political elite has failed the younger generation as Germany’s leading parties have final rallies before of Sunday’s election.

“Political parties have not taken the climate calamity seriously enough,” said Luisa Neubauer, the group’s German coordinator.

She claimed that Germany, as one of the world’s leading emitters of greenhouse gases, had a unique opportunity to lead by example, as time was running out to reverse harmful trends.

“That is why we are referring to this election as the election of the century,” she explained.

The race has narrowed to a two-horse race between Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats’ Armin Laschet and Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the moderate finance minister.

Scholz has a modest advantage of roughly 26% against Laschet, who has around 22%, according to polls, with Annalena Baerbock of the ecologist Greens lagging in the mid-teens.

Despite the fact that the climate crisis is urgent for the majority of Germans, particularly in the aftermath of disastrous floods in western Germany in July, this has failed to translate into substantial support for Baerbock, who is relatively inexperienced.

She told the German newspaper Die Welt that she believed Friday’s protest would provide “tailwinds” for her party moving into the election. “The next administration must be a climate government, and only a strong Green party can achieve this.”

Over 400 “climate strikes” are planned across Germany, with the movement’s founder, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, due to speak outside the Reichstag parliament building.

The activists will claim that the “climate issue is this century’s largest challenge,” rallying under the banners “We are young and need the globe!” and “Everything for the climate.”

According to Fridays for Future, the German protests will be part of a global climate strike that will take place in over 1,000 communities around the world.

Their main objective is to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The Paris Agreement set a target of limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with the goal of limiting it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite Merkel’s public support for climate protection measures, Germany has consistently failed to reach the pact’s emission reduction targets.

