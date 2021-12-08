Before the mating season begins, Great White Sharks are congregating in the Carolinas.

Great white sharks are on the prowl down the East Coast, with dozens of reported sightings off the coasts of the Carolinas and Virginia. This annual migration south for the winter is part of an annual cycle that culminates in their mating season at the conclusion of the season.

For more than a decade, Ocearch, a group that uses satellite trackers to watch marine wildlife, has been tagging great white sharks off the East Coast. Over 80 white sharks are currently being tracked throughout the Atlantic, and the team has developed a picture of their movements throughout the year.

Sharks that feed in northern places like as Cape Cod, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland throughout the summer migrate south as winter approaches. At least 30 are currently swimming off the coastlines of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with more likely in the following weeks and months.

Ocearch’s lead scientist, Bob Huetere, said the team has developed a strong understanding of how these sharks live, where they’re going, and what they’re doing when they get there during the last five years. A study on the migratory stages of sharks in the western north Atlantic was published by him and colleagues from various institutes and universities.

He told The Washington Newsday that the population can be found from the eastern Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian Atlantic, then out to sea. While pregnant, large females tend to migrate further afield, reaching the Mid Atlantic Ridge, “staying away from the rest of the herd and effectively abusing resources,” according to Huetere.

“Eventually, they return to the nursery area to give birth.” In the summer, pups are born in a great white shark nursery just off the coast of New York. Another winter nursery can be found off the coast of North Carolina.

The sharks spend the majority of their time in the summer and autumn in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Maine, and their winters along the shores of Florida, Georgia, and South and North Carolina.

The location of their partner is the final unknown. Huetere stated that they are now convinced. This is a condensed version of the information.